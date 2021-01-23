BZEdge Trading Up 58.4% Over Last 7 Days (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 531.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $948,605.85 and $4.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded up 58.4% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00057493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00127983 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00078986 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00280784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040283 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The Reddit community for BZEdge is https://reddit.com/