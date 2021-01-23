Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $24.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cactus by 18.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 16.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 268,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 388,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.