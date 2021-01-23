Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.79.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,759,000 after buying an additional 101,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $16,874,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 192,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,488,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.