Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Sells $1,625,400.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CZR stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

