CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of CaixaBank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CaixaBank stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

