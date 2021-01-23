Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.06.

CLBS stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.