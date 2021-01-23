Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

CCD stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

