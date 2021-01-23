Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:CAL opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Caleres has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,381.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

