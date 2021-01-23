Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.06

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.75. Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 20,288 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.97. The company has a market cap of £4.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) Company Profile (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

