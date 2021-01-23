Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.26

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.26 and traded as high as $11.91. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 246,832 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$390.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.