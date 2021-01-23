Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Benchmark initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.