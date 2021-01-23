Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $36.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,119. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 337.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 140.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.