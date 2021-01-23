Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL) were up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 45,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 358,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67.

About Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in North America and Asia. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

