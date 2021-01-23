Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $30.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

