Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.74. Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 87,061 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$254.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59.

Get Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) alerts:

Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) news, Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$37,700.

Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a direct interest in the precious metal properties, including the New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and Princeton properties located in British Columbia; and Fondaway and Corral Canyon properties located in Nevada.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.