Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 403 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

