Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 206,012 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206,012 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,973,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.20% of RealPage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of RP opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

