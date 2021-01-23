CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) stock opened at C$7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$569.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.17. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

