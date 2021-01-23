Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.82

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.82 and traded as high as $24.60. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 25,436 shares changing hands.

CCBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $411.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

