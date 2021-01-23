Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,808,000 after purchasing an additional 147,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,777,000 after purchasing an additional 284,570 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,615,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 405,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter.

COLD opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

