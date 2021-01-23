Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $108.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

