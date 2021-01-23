Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $135.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $135.62.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

