Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

