Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,320 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $165.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

