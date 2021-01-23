Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 197,298 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MAIN stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

