Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

