Capital One Financial Weighs in on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

KMI stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.