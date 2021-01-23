Capital One Financial Weighs in on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

