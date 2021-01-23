Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

CPXWF stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76.

Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

