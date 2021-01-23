Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.30

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $18.95. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 100,544 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.34.

Get Carclo plc (CAR.L) alerts:

In other Carclo plc (CAR.L) news, insider Nick Sanders acquired 298,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27).

Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.