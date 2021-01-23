CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.41 and last traded at $87.66. Approximately 1,993,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 824,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Get CareDx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 347,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 557,275 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 583,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CareDx by 24.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 147,626 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.