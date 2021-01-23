Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CABGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $32.75.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

