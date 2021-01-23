CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Sells $921,653.76 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE KMX opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.