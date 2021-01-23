Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CARS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,462,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 346,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.