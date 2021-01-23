Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report sales of $31.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.72 million and the highest is $31.36 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $127.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.94 million to $130.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $126.96 million, with estimates ranging from $126.82 million to $127.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

CARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.30. 46,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

