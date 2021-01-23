Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 1-Year High at $198.80

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.80 and last traded at $198.46, with a volume of 695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

