Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.95.

CSPR opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $309.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 12.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

