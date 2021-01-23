C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Stock Price Up 7.4%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCGGY shares. Investec cut shares of C&C Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

