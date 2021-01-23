CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $99,260.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00704933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.78 or 0.04403187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018240 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

