Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $7.68. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 5,376,582 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.24.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

