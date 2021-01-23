Centaur Market Cap Hits $762,834.45 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Centaur has a market cap of $762,834.45 and $377,185.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00126284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur.

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

