CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

