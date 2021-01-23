Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Down 6.1%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.88. 1,785,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 856,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 49.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 361,440 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $929,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.