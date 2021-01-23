Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0335 on Top Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $40.19 million and $1.55 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

