Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centrica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

