CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) Shares Up 7.8%

CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36). 35,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 14,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £4.68 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.12.

In other news, insider David Horner acquired 30,000 shares of CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

About CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS)

CEPS PLC operates as an industrial holding company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, and Hickton segments. The Aford Awards segment offers sports trophies and engraving services. The CEM Press segment manufactures fabric, carpet, wallpaper pattern books, swatches, and shade cards.

