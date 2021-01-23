Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $2,432,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Cerner by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cerner by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

