ChartEx Reaches Market Cap of $180,390.21 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $180,390.21 and $17,221.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00053275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00125874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00278776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040164 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro.

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

