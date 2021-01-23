Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $122.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

