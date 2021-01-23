Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Up 22.5%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) shares shot up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.45. 2,774,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 1,026,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $323.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

